EOCF Boss, Sir Obidinma Makes Case For Our Fallen Heroes

..Lauds YSFON’s U-15 Tourney In Memory of Icons

..Wants Govt To Immortalize Them

The President/CEO of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has added his voice on the ill treatment melted to our fallen heroes who laboured to promote Imo state and Nigeria in Sports.

Sir Obidinma who spoke recently in Owerri in a massage to commend the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, Imo state chapter on their move to honour some of their members who also made the state proud in their playing days and served the Sports Council as coaches and administrators after retirement from active football.

The EOCF Boss who likened the fate of these fallen heroes to that of his late father, Elkanah Onyeali who after his exploits in Europe and America as a footballer cum teacher returned to work as Coach/administrator in the Sports Council, even coaching the Spartans FC now Heartland FC.

He said his father who also played for Nigeria’s national football team even making the nation proud in a particular game against Ghana where he gave the nation an equaliser in Nigeria first draw game with their perennial West African rival.

He regretted that the state and the nation especially the football authorities both at the state and the national level have failed year after year to honour his Dad and many other heroes who helped to put the state/nation’s name on the global map of sports.

While commending YSFON on the idea to celebrate ex footballers such as Monday Ibekwe, Sir Peter Erege and Shedrack Ajero who in their act days both as players and coaches made the state and the nation proud, Sir Obidinma also urged the state government to think along the same by immortalizing the names of these fallen heroes which he noted would not just pacify their souls/families but act as motivation for the young ones who would look up to them as role models for their exemplary life.