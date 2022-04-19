NNL Appoints Marcellinus Anyanwu As Brand Ambassador

The Nigeria National League NNL has appointed former Arsenal Soccer school coach Marcellinus Anyanwu Chukwuyere as the league’s brand ambassador.

In a letter dated 11th of April 2022 signed by Barister Sajo. D. Mohamed, Chief executive officer of NNL

” Following your immense contribution in sports development both in Nigeria and in the diaspora Nigeria National league are pleased to inform you that you have be appointed the BRAND AMBASSADOR OF NNL.

In his acceptance speech, the former MFM assistant coach expressed his appreciation “I am highly excited to be appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the most important league in Nigeria.I will use my new status to bring innovative , sponsors and partnership deals for NNL”.

Marcellinus Anyanwu is the head scout & consultant for Gulf United, UAE’s biggest hub for young footballers.