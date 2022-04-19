Orlu Bleeds Again During Easter . Security Agencies Attacks Communities While Targeting Criminals

While Christians all over the world, especially those in Imo State were savouring the Easter festive to commiserate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, it was a different story for residents of Orlu and Orsu parts of Imo.

Trumpeta learnt that instead of Easter festive, it was a festive of bloodshed in Orlu and Orsu when security operatives invaded the localities in search of unknown gunmen suspects.

As at the time of this report, number of causalities have not been ascertained even as efforts to obtain accurate information about what transpired in the LGAs from the police couldn’t be obtained.

Reports obtained that while the area have been deserted by the residents, there were series gunshots fired from all quarters suggesting that there was a clash between the security operatives and suspected unknown gunmen.

While the number of deaths recorded remain hazy, other reports have it that houses including a popular brothel known as Ukwu Aki in Amaifeke, Orlu alongside other houses were burnt by the security operatives.

There were fears that the attack from security agents were targeted at innocent persons at their homes. That was said to be the process that led to the death of a musician, Roco Nnadiekwe. The popular musician with a stage name a Ja Rule was said to be shot dead on Sunday during a cross fire shot out between the security agents and suspected gunmen.