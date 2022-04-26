Imo Bunkering Deaths: NACOY Sympathizes with Egbema Leaders, Youths

Following the sad incident in Abaezi part of Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State which saw hundreds of deaths recorded, the National Council of Ohaji Youths, NACOY has sent sympathy messages to the leadership and people of Egbema especially the youths.

In a condolence message, President of NACOY, Comrade Emmanuel Chinonye Ugorji said that the entire Youths of Ohaji are greatly disturbed about the development adding that it was not just a tragedy to people of the area but to the LGA and beyond.

Comrade Emmanuel Chinonye Ugorji stated that Ohaji Youths while feeling the pains of the tragedy extends condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and others injured.

In a message to the president of United Egbema Youth Association, (UEYA) led by Okenya Theadus Marion and the entire Egbema clan, Comrade Emmanuel Chinonye Ugorji opined that the disaster is one too many considering the number of deaths and casualties warranting Ohaji Youths to share the sorrow with their brothers in Egbema.

Ohaji Youths while requesting relevant government agencies to come to the aid of the victims and affected communities with support services, Comrade Emmanuel Chinonye Ugorji asked for measures to forestall any re occurrence.