PDP Stalwart, Ibe Drags Party To Court Over Presidential Zoning Formula

By Orji Sampson

Following the foot dragging attitude of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, on the decision of where to zone their presidential ticket, one of the aspirants and former Imo Guber aspirant, Rt Hon Ike C IBe has dragged the party to court.

Rt Hon Ike Ibe who frowned at the current position party’s NEC is seeking that they have a change of mind and do the needful by respecting the zoning system and also zoning the PDP President ticket to the south east for equity.

In a statement signed by the Obowo born legal luminary he said;

“My dear friends, and fellow PDP members, the unity and peace in our party is in danger of exploding.

“Our party constitution strictly provides for zoning and rotation of all positions both party and public elective offices.

“This has been the standard in everything we do as a party to ensure stability and progress. Every state chapter has also in accordance with our constitution practiced zoning and rotation and thereby stabilizing our party.

“The current position of our party NEC not to continue in this tradition by throwing the presidential ticket open to all zones can destabilize our strong party both nationally and in every state of the federation because everyone will now seek to distort and destroy zoning practice and order in our party.

“In the interest of our party’s continued unity and existence, I find it necessary as a strong patriot and one who believes in the unity of our party to file a suit at the federal high court No FHC/ ABJ/CS/546/2022 to compel our NEC to respect our party’s constitution and tradition.

“We have also filed an affidavit of extreme urgency in the court in this regard. All our entreaties to the party leadership to respect our constitution and tradition failed hence the last resort to this lawsuit.

“We all as true party members have the moral duty to save our party from unnecessary explosions.