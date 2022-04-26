Imo Assembly: Okirika-Nweke Wants Ahiazu PDP To Maintain AgeLong Zoning Arrangement

Ahead of the upcoming primary election by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) slated to take place on May 7th 2022 for State houses of assembly seat across the country, a concerned group in Okirika-Nweke ward in Ahiazu Mbaise under the auspices “Coalition of Okirika-Nweke Youths” which is a pressure group in the area has called on leaders, stakeholders of PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA to cede its ticket for Imo House of Assembly to Okirika-Nweke which happens to be the only ward in Ekwereazu bloc yet to produce lawmaker for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency.

The group made their demand known through its National President, Victor Nwachukwu , while interacting with a cross section of newsmen in Owerri on the recent happenings in the area and in the state.

Nwachukwu maintained that zoning arrangement between the two blocs in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA and subsequent micro-zoning to electoral wards in the area has brought peace, unity and progress in Ahiazu Mbaise.

According to him “Okirika-Nweke has waited patiently to have its own fair share in the zoning arrangement in Ahiazu Mbaise to produce state house of assembly member representing the good people of Ahiazu Mbaise and as at now, we are the only ward in Ekwereazu bloc yet to produce state legislature”

“Okirika-Nweke has suitably qualified aspirants under the platform of PDP who has been with the party in tick and tin supporting the party against all odds, and in the spirit of fairness, equity and justice, the best aspirant from Okirika-Nweke ward should be given PDP ticket for Ahiazu Mbaise State Assembly seat”

Speaking further, the National President of ‘Coalition of Okirika-Nweke Youths’ reminded PDP leadership in Ahiazu Mbaise that its people have been in support to the party from 1999 till date and deserves to be allowed to produce the next House of Assembly member for Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency under PDP.

The grassroot leader and great mobilizer reiterated that anything short of Okirika-Nweke demand of producing the next house of assembly member under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party will negatively affect the party at the general election come 2023.

He thereby called on leaders, stakeholders and delegates of PDP in Ahiazu Mbaise to do the needful ahead of the upcoming PDP primary election by giving its state house of assembly ticket to the most suitably qualified aspirant from Okirika-Nweke ward.

Nwachukwu made it clear that if PDP leaders in Ahiazu Mbaise allows any other ward in Ekwereazu bloc who have gone to the state house of assembly once or twice to produce the next candidate for Ahiazu Mbaise State House of Assembly will amount to great injustice against Okirika-Nweke.