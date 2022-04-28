Fear Of Losing Positions Force Imo Lawmakers To Remain In APC

By Onyekachi Eze

Prior to the 2023 general elections, Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly who may wish to pitch tents in another political party have had a rethink over the consequences it poses.

Following the recent approach of the present 9th House which is either to suspend or sack any of the members who defect from the ruling APC to another party platform, none of them is ready to face such sanctions.

Trumpeta Newspaper authoritatively learnt that in lieu of the aforementioned repercussions, those in the majority caucus, that is the APC, who earlier had private arrangements with the PDP for a second term ticket have withdrawn the idea when the seat of Nkwerre State Constituency member, Hon Obinna Okwara was declared vacant few weeks ago.

The fallout of Okwara’s action however gave the remaining twenty of them in the APC a great shock of their lives.

Even at the shortest time expected for all parties to field their candidates for 2023 polls, which had since commenced with the sale and return of expression of interest and nomination forms, some of the members are yet undecided of their next move.

While some have done the needful, majority are still contemplating on the possibility of their return to the hallowed chambers of Imo legislature.

It was also gathered that few of them who have gone for second term, but eyeing for a higher stool in Abuja are the worst hit.

Probably disappointed by the day-to-day activities of the All Progressives Congress, and the perceived relegation that may greet the upcoming primary elections, the Lawmakers had initially decided to change camp to a more favourable party platform.

It was a conceived idea that should APC go ahead with the planned consensus arrangement, most of the Lawmakers would be dropped for fresh breed candidates.

However, instead of risking the current position to the future, they remain put in their party.

Regardless, indication is rife that there have been clandestine movement going on, before the public declaration into the would-be new political party.