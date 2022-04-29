Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ogbonna Celebrates Birthday in Style

. Declare For Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Reps Seat.

By Okey Alozie

Tuesday 19th of April 2022 should be seen as a historic day in Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala.

It was on that day (19th day of April) that Dr Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ogbonna celebrated his birthday anniversary in style with APC party leaders in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area. The event took place in his resident at Lagwa in Aboh Mbaise.

He also used the opportunity to inform his people that he would wish to heed to the clarion call of the masses to run for the National Assembly seat for Aboh Mbaise, Ngor OKpala Federal Constituency.

The programme started with the presentation of colanut to the leaders of the three (3) political bloc groups, namely Oke bloc, Enyiato and Nguru political bloc.

Chief Alan B Onyemaechi former Council Chairman of Aboh Mbaise L.G.A Officiated during the cutting of the birthday cake. After the cutting of the birthday cake, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ogbonna received a lot of gifts and awards from N.Y.S.C, N.Y.O and many other groups.

Hon. Nze Eddy Millo Olewuike, Special Adviser to the Governor on Project Monitoring presented the celebrant before the party members for his declaration.

At this point, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ogbonna (JP) came out to address his people “I have considered it necessary to heed to the clarion call of my people, my intention for now is to go to the National Assembly to alleviate the suffering of my people Aboh Mbaise, Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency.

I have declared to run for the Federal Constituency seat today 19tn of April 2022. By history, I came into this world today and I will start my work today. I went to school and got Ph.D. I am a Petroleum dealer and a successful business man blessed by God, married with children. The grace of God is with me and for this reason I have to serve my people”. He submitted.

Speaking further, he revealed that he is going to the National Assembly for three (3) things.

1. Create empowerment opportunities.

2. To complement the effort of the Governor in bringing massive development to our area.

3. To make sure that all the worries of Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency will be presented as a National Agenda subject for discussion at the Floor of National Assembly. Fie maintained that Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala people have been badly represented in the past and for that reason, they suffer a lot and right now they are in bad condition”. He further said.

He promised that all the mistakes of the past will surely be corrected by him if he eventually emerged as Law Maker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He further promised to use his monthly salary to assist his people for empowerment and development.

Leaders from the three political bloc groups in Aboh Mbaise L.G.A reacted to his speech. Hon. Nze Eddy Millo Olewuike was the first to speak and he acknowledged that Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka will represent Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala very well at the National Assembly.

He described him as a true and illustrious son of Aboh Mbaise, adding that time has gone when political aspirants are imposed on the people. In his word “Dr Ogbonna has just informed us that he is going to run for National Assembly seat and my assurance to you all is that, he is marketable” he said.

Chief Alan B Onyemaechi who spoke for Nguru political bloc group said Dr. Emmanuel Ogbonna is a good person that will do well if he eventually goes to National Assembly to represent Ngor Okpala and Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency. He advised that Aboh Mbaise people should now go to Ngor Okpala to plead with them to give him support.

Chief Ikenna George, Another leader who spoke at the occasion warned that Aboh Mbaise people cannot support a coward to the National Assembly. He described Dr Emmanuel Ogbonna as the best among equals, adding that our representative must be a home boy.

The President General of Amaohuru Autonomous community in Nguru, Hon. Jude Ozichukwu who anchored the occasion said Dr. Emmanuel Ogbonna’s bid to go to the National Assembly should be seen as the handwork of God.

Hon. Ozichukwu insisted that Emmanuel Ogbonna is a man of empowerment, adding that he has made his people proud through his pedigree of dynamism, philanthropic disposition, political sagacity, equity, accountability and fairness.

He also described him as an epitome of justice, humility personified and transparency. Hon. Ozichukwu appealed to all the leaders in Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala to give Dr. Ogbonna full support to succeed in his bid to go to National Assembly.