Imo YSFON U-15 Memorial Football Championship Kicks Off Sunday

..Tourney To Honour Our Heroes, Ajero, Erege & Ibekwe

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, Imo state chapter’s memorial U-15 male football championship has been billed to kick-off on Sunday May 8, 2022.

According to a release made available by the association’s technical committee, the opening ceremony will feature a final of the 2021 U-13 final between Power Strikers FC and Campos FC at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri by 3:30pm.

Reacting on the competition, YSFON Vice President, Mr Sunny Ndubuisi-Opara who doubles the state chairman said YSFON is using the competition to help discover talents that will in the near future become super stars like Kelechi Iheanacho, Kelechi Nwakali among many others who at some point in their teenage age played the tournament.

He averred that this years edition is a memorial one as YSFON Imo Chapter is trying to Honour our fallen heroes who played the game coached the game and produced major stars out of the game.

Mr Opara who also doubles as the Imo FA Technical committee chairman described Coach Peter Erege, Shedrack Ajero and Monday Ibekwe all late as legends noting that the tournament among other programmes is YSFON’s little way of thanking them and their families for their selfless services to the organization, Imo state and Nigeria.

Fixtures For The 2022 Imo YSFON U-15 Football Competition

Group Matches

Mon (9/5/22)

Taye FC vs Legit FC @ 4pm.

Tues (10/5/22)

Talented FC vs Golden FC @ 4pm.

Wed (11/5/22)

Ekwueme FC vs Chika FC @ 4pm.

Thurs (12/5/22)

Power Strikers vs KHP FC @ 4pm.

Fri (13/5/22)

Jah Rule FC vs Golden FC @ 4pm.

Sat (14/5/22)

Legit FC vs Shine FC @ 2pm.

Sat (14/5/22)

Campos FC vs Chika FC @ 4pm.

Sun (15/5/22)

KHP FC vs Zola FC @ 2pm.

Sun (15/5/22)

Shine FC vs Taye FC @ 4pm.

Mon (16/5/22)

Campos FC vs Ekwueme FC @ 4pm.

Tues (17/5/22)

Jah Rule FC vs Talented FC @ 4pm.

Wed (18/5/22)

Zola FC vs Power Strikers @ 4pm.

Sat 14/5/22

Young Boys vs Zola FC @ 12noon

Sun 15/5/22

Power Strikers vs Young Boys @ 12noon

Thurs 19/5/22

KHP FC vs Young Boys @ 4pm

Quarter Final Matches

1. A1 vs B2

2. B1 vs A2

3. C1 vs D2

4. D1 vs C2

Semifinal Matches

A. Winner 1 vs Winner 4.

B. Winner 2 vs Winner 3.

Final

Winner A vs Winner B

All The Teams And Groups

Group A

Talented FC

Golden FC

Jah Rule FC

Group B

Taye FC

Legit FC

Shine FC.

Group C

Ekwueme FC

Chika FC

Campos FC

Group D

Power Strikers FC

KHP FC

Zola FC

Young Boys FC