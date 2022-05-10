Evang Ikoku Charges Imo Students Against Hard Drugs

..As JCC Holds Inter Campus Football Draws

The most Students and Youth friendly Leader who also doubles as the Chairman of Havana Hospitality Group, Evangelist Myke Ikoku has admonished youths to shun hard drugs and other social vices so they can achieve their God given talents.

Speaking at the draws ceremony of the Imo State Students Inter Campus Football Tournament tagged “2022 Governors Cup”, the proprietor of All Seasons Hotels commended the organizers of the tournament which he noted could not have come at more better time that ASUU strike has kept the students redundant.

While illustrating the dangers of engaging in social vices, Evang Ikoku expressed his desire and love to see at least 1, 000 students who can in the nearer future become employers of people.

“I wasn’t born with a silvers spoon, my father was a teacher but through dedication, determination and commitment to principled life, i was able to make it in life and am sure that if you my dear students can follow same steps you can also make it.

He pledged to continue to support every positive activities of the students and the youths as he donated the sum of N300, 000 as prize money for the competition which he said will help to curb social vices.

In his welcome address, the Joint Campus Council Chairman, Imo Axis, Comr Gerald Joy explained that the football tournament apart from helping to unify students of the various tertiary institutions of learning in the state will equally help to keep them busy in a positive manner and help curb the abuse of hard drugs among other social vices in the society.

He maintained that the tournament which is targeted to commence immediately after the party primaries of APC and PDP has as it theme in this maiden edition as; ” Let’s Play & Join War Against Mpuru-Mmiri & Other Hard Drugs.

Others who spoke at the event including members of the NDELA urged students and indeed youths to stay away from hard drugs as they enumerated the dangers it poses to individuals and the society at large.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of awards to deserving recipients including Evang Myke Ikoku and draws which saw 13 tertiary institutions in the state grouped to play each other for a place in the next round.

Imo Students Inter Campus Football Tournament Groupings;

Group A

Seat of Wisdom Alvan Ikoku college FUTO

Group B

College of Health, Amaigbo CLARATIAN Sch IMSU

Group C

K O Mbadiwe Varsity FECOLAT Imo Poly

Group D