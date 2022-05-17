Heartland Deflects Rivers United Lead, Humbles League Leaders In Owerri

The Dan Anyiam Stadium is gradually returning to its usual theatre of amazement and slaughter for big teams, as Heartland FC deflected the lead of Rivers United on Saturday.

It was a game of two halves but Heartland bossed the league leaders to submission in the second stanza.

After a scoreless first period the Owerri Landlords who are desperate to avoid relegation emerged from the locker room poised to make a statement in the second period.

Ndukwu Murphy was becoming a nuisance on the left channel giving his opposite number a torrid evening. His efforts were rewarded sooner than later when Kazie Enyinnaya handled his cross for a penalty, although the skipper, Nwaodu stepped up and skied it wide.

A fabulous delivery from Petite Substitute, Alfred M Alexander picked out Sunday Chinedu for the curtain raiser from a sublime well orchestrated corner kick.

The vertically challenged petite winger Alexander Alfred, with a delicate sumptuous pass lacerated the Rivers defense to set up Mbaoma who finished with aplomb against the vastly experienced Theophilus Afelokhai in goal.

The Dan Anyiam Stadium rose to its feet, found her voice, the Supporters roared , sang and cheered every single move.

The league leaders would not give up without a fight but their efforts were rebuffed by an excellent Chijioke Ejiogu “Arugo Monkey”.

Ageless Ejiogu was unmistakably the Man of the match, making 4 breathtaking saves to deny Stanley Eguma’s men even a point.

Ejiogu made two top drawer saves in the 45th minute to deny former Heartland player Joseph Onoja and Nyima Nyagua.

He would repeat same feat in the second period putting up a spectacular performance.

Heartland could have grabbed a third goal. In the 82nd minute,Chijioke Mbaoma scorer of the second goal this time turned provider but Alexander Alfred inexplicably failed to tap in from 4yards in front of a gaping goal.