FirstMahi FC Peeps Dynamic Shuttle Academy In Warm -Up Friendly

.. As Team Storms Umuahia Saturday for NLO

With just few days to commencement of this years Nations Wide League 2 games, new entrant, FirstMahi FC has continued their preparations with a slim victory over Dynamics Shuttle Sports Football Academy.

A first half goal from Government Secondary School Student, Oliseh was enough to secure victory over the very resilient World Bank in New Owerri based youthful side.

The friendly which is one of the final tune up matches for the fast rising team ahead of their participation in the 2022 NLO 2 league games as well as this years Aiteo Cup games otherwise known as FA Cup.

Reacting on the game, Coach Longinus Duru said the team is still a work in progress but that he is optimistic that the young lads will express themselves very well in Umuahia.

While commending the opponents for putting up a good performance especially in the second half, Duru lamented that his lads missed couple of good chanced particularly in the first half which he said allowed the opponents to grow more in the very entertaining encounter.

“We are preparing for the NLO 2 and as you can see, the boys are adapting to the work plans in the training and there is more to come from them when we get to Umuahia”, Coach Duru concluded.