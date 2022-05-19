Unknown Gunmen Scare Hits Imo APC Aspirants In Party Office

It was run for-your- life scenario at the state party office of Imo APC chapter in Owerri when members appeared for screening and clearance on Tuesday.

Even as it was not one of the normal sit-at-home days, those at the party office scampered for safety of dear lives after gunshots erupted in the heart of the city.

Our correspondent at the party office could not ascertain reasons for the safety race, but for more than four minutes, everyone within the party office location at Okigwe road ran helter skelter, including those who came for screening.

An eye witness account has it that on sighting some young men wielding guns and in mufti after reports of gunshots in the town, the “race for survival” commenced with party officials and aspirants moving uncontrollably to different directions.

It was leant that the race created fear in the minds of the party members who left the venue immediately for safety.

Screening of aspirants for the primaries has commenced for APC members who collected nomination forms to represent the party in next year’s election.

The event was called off for the House of Assembly aspirant on the first day as a result of late arrival of the officials to the state. Meanwhile, the programme expectedly commenced yesterday.