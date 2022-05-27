Elkanah Onyeali Foundation Extols Imo SWAN On Promotion Of Grassroots Sports

The CEO/President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obodinma Onyeali (KSC), has extolled members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter in their efforts towards promotion and development of grassroots sports.

Reacting on the forthcoming maiden edition of the Imo SWAN Secondary School Table -Tennis Championship, Sir Obidinma pointed out that sports is an effective tool to arresting youth restiveness an curbing social vices including abuse of hard drugs in our society.

He commended the leadership and the entire members of SWAN in Imo state for thinking outside the box and coming up with such initiative of catching them young with the secondary school sports activity.

The son of Late Elkanah Onyeali who’s passion for youth empowerment and sports development knows no bound intimated that his father was a product of school sports while playing for Holy Ghost College, Owerri alongside the likes of Late Sen Author Nzeribe (then a goalkeeper) before he travelled to UK for his studies were he joined Tranmere Rovers in Liverpool and later played for the Nigeria National team.

While urging the government on the need to create more programmes that would enable our youths to become self employed, Sir Obidimma identified sports as the greatest employer of youths insisting that with such programmes as the SWAN Table -Tennis Secondary School Championship, that more talents at the grassroots level would be discovered and that it go a long way to ameliorate social vices and abuse of hard drugs among many other social ills in our society.