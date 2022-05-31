YSFON Asks Interested Sports Enthusiasts In Owerri -West To Apply For LGA Chairman

The Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria YSFON, Imo state chapter has called on well meaning and sports loving sons and daughters of Owerri West LGA who are interested in moving sports forward in their LGA to grab the opportunity by taking the position of YSFON Chairman in the area.

Intimating Trumpeta sports desk on the vacant position of the association in the area, YSFON vice -President South East who also doubles as Imo Chairman, Mr Sunny Ndubuisi -Opara said sports enthusiasts in the area have a wonderful opportunity to express their desire with the platform.

Explaining further, the former Eagles Cement (now Rivers United) and Eagles player who also serves as Imo FA technical committee chairman said the position is open for interested Owerri West sport administrators who can work with YSFON with the view of helping to developed grassroots sports especially in the LGA.

He said interested persons should send their application letters to YSFON office at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri on or before one week of this publication.