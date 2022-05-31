Childrens Day:Mountain Crest School Relishes Outing At Bashlyks Sports House

Pupils, students and teachers of the Mountain Crest International School,one of the best private schools in New Owerri in Imo State took some time off last weekend to have a wonderful feel of the newly built sporting facilities at the Bashlyks Sports House and Events Centre behind Heroes Luxury Apartment new Owerri in Imo State.

The school children were celebrating the Childrens Day event long forgotten or abandoned.

Led on the excursion by the school’s Vice Principal, Mrs Lilian Ugwulor, the students and their teachers had a practical feel of the 7 &9 – Aside astro turf, the refurbished swimming pool, Lawn Tennis and Volleyball Courts as well as the Table Tennis and Snooker games etc.

“Since after that outing, the children have been talking excitedly about their wonderful experiences,” said the School Principal, Mrs Bibian Nnanna. “It still confirms to me that the old axiom that ‘all work and no play makes jack a dull boy’ is real”

Nnanna said the school would find a way to integrate sports activities in it’s school curriculum to help discover talented children in the school.

She thanked Bashlyks Sports House and Events management for coming up with the idea of such sporting facilities in New Owerri which is a relatively highbrow the area to make it easier for many people to access.