NWFL Championship Heartland Queens To Battle Kwara Ladies, Crystal Stars, Others For Premiership Ticket

Former premier League Side Heartland Queens FC, Owerri have commenced final preparations ahead of their 2002 NWFL championship leagues matches.Trumpeta sports desk scooped that officials the team and players held a mini unveiling of their home and away Jerseys at the Dan Anyiam Stadium last Friday.The team who narrowly missed out to return to the female elite league after falling short of promotion ticket would hope to be second time lucky as they Square up against Dream Stars Ladies, Ibom Angels, Danaz Ladies, Oasis Ladies, Royaltonis Int’l, Moje Queens, Crystal Stars, Honey Badgers, Beautiful Tours Angels and 9ineteen Damsels FC for a place at the top flight.

