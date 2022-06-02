Imo SWAN Sec Schools Table -Tennis Tourney Debuts @ Bashlyks Sports House June 4

The maiden edition of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state Chapter’s Secondary Schools Table Tennis Championship will take place on Saturday June 4th 2022 at the Bashlyks Sports House & Events Centre, New Owerri. According to a release which was jointly signed by Chairman, Sampson Orji and Secretary, Tunde Liadi of the competition’s Local Organizing Committee, the body disclosed that the championship which is sponsored by Distinguished Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu “Samdaddy” is aimed at discovering talents, rekindling healthy competition among our schools as well as help develop grassroots sports in the state. “SWAN, particularly the Imo state chapter as a critical sports stakeholder has been at the forefront of pushing and ensuring that sports and our athletes get the necessary, adequate and required attention both from the public and private sectors. “As an inaugural edition which is a bit belated owing to the insecurity situation and the outbreak of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic disease that bedeviled the state in the recent past, Imo SWAN carefully and randomly selected the following schools in this inaugural edition, Government Secondary School, Owerri, Holy Ghost College, Owerri, and two other schools St’ Joseph Academy, Amaimo and Imperial Secondary School, Ubomiri who are situated at Ikeduru and Mbaitoli Local Government Areas for easy management as we hope that in the next edition, schools in the three Senatorial Zones that make up Imo state shall be involved. “We, therefore, wish to urge sports, lovers, corporate bodies and well meaning sons and daughters of the state to partner with SWAN by promoting the competition so to jointly resurrect the dying sporting activities in our schools and at the grassroots.”
Imo Trumpeta is proud to serve 1.6 million households each week through our managed community newspapers and online distribution platform in Owerri and surrounding areas. We are dedicated to providing local content to our loyal readers through excellent journalism and community involvement. We promise to be ingrained in our communities through local reporting and community events while continuing to grow our digital and social media presence.