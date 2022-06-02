Agbasonu Thanks APC Delegates, Leaders, Members In Ezinihitte Mbaise Constituency

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Standard Bearer of Ezinihitte Mbaise State Constituency, Dr. Henry Agbasonu has appreciated the delegates, leaders and the entire people of Ezinihitte Mbaise of APC extraction for their trust and support which enabled him to clinch the coveted ticket.

He stated that his victory at the poll was a divine mandate and a collective reassurance to the people of Ezinihitte Mbaise “We are going to correct the anomaly that has beclouded our polity over the years”.

Agbasonu assured his people that they are going to harness the full dividends of democracy which has eluded the Consistency before now.

The Ezinihitte Mbaise APC State Constituency Candidate extended an Olive Branch to fellow contenders, aggrieved members of the party to sheath their sword “please find a way to accept the outcome of the primaries as we work together to clinch victory at the general polls”.

In the same vein, he urged his would be Constituent members to keep focused, while thanking them to remain steadfast and committed with their support until the grand victory is achieved at the general elections. “It is our duty to make the most out of the opportunity that has been set before us”

In his words “I remain grateful for your Prayers , Support and Commitment”