JAMB Releases 2022 Results, As Over 300 Candidates Miss Out In Imo

By Okey Alozie

The JAMB Exams for 2022 is said to have hit the rock in some parts of Imo State as over 300 candidate did not take the Exams which the registered for.

Information revealed that the JAMB Exams scheduled to hold originally on the 9th of May 2022 being Monday by 7am did not take place as expected.

We gathered that those who were to take the Exams on that faithful date got text messages on the 7th of May being Saturday from JAMB office asking them to reprint their scripts to ensure if there was any change. The candidate did what they were directed to do.

Along the line, the Exams scheduled to take place at one of JAMB centres at area “H” new Owerri on the 10th was then shifted to Tuesday and time and venue remained the same.

The name of the centre as we were told is JAMB professional test centre Area “H” new Owerri, opposite sage suit. This paper gathered that good number of the computers there were having serious issue and challenges which took the officials two hours while battling with the system, yet they have many more to attend to.

Some of the candidates complained that the computer systems were blanked and not functioning.

Those who were fortunate enough to have their own computers functioning were directed to log in their registration numbers for identification and they did as directed by the supervisors.

The candidates were surprised that the invigilators were unable to start the JAMB Exam even when they have done what they were directed to do.

Surprised to the candidates, the invigilators and other JAMB officials resolved to send them away by asking them to live the Exam hall around 5pm.

At this point, some of the candidates who came for the Exam started to revolt against the officials. Their noise making attracted police men to storm the JAMB centre.

The candidates were able to narrate their ordeal to the police men. At this point, one of the JAMB officials came out to addressed the whole candidates. He apologies for the waste of time, adding that Exams cannot take place due to technical issues. He further requested that on the Interim, candidates should submit their Exam slips to enable JAMB office communicate them on the new date for the Exam.

The aggrieved candidates who are now protesting everywhere have submitted that uptil now, JAMB office is yet to communicate them on the rescheduled date for the Exams.

The most painful one is that the 2022 JAMB result have been released.

When contacted the JAMB coordinator requested that those involved should send their protest letter to Abuja without delay.

One of the parents who spoke under strict anonymity to our reporter, revealed that they children were directed to make officials complain even to the Government House to see if the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will intervene into their matter as a matter of urgency.

Some of the affected students have started going to prayer House to seek for help.