African Football Tit Bits: All Time Greatest In All Department In Football

Football has existed in Africa since 1862 when soldiers in South Africa were first seen kicking the round leather before the creation of the Pietermaritzburg football association, the first association in the continent in 1880, Savages Fc of South Africa became Africa’s first club side, founded in 1882, since then the continent has joined the globe in churning out wonderful talents, here is a rundown of the best ten in each unit of the game, strictly a personal opinion.

TOP 10 ALL TIME GREATEST GOALKEEPERS

1. Thomas Nkono – Cameroon

2. Badou El Zaki – Morocco

3. Peter Rufai – Nigeria

4.Essam El Hadary – Egypt

5.Emmanuel Okala – Nigeria

6. Drid Naserridin – Algeria

7. Tarek Dhiab Tunisia

8.Vincent Enyeama – Nigeria

9. Dennis Onyango – Uganda

10.Idris Kameni – Cameroon

TOP 10 DEFENDERS

1. Emmanuel Kunde – Cameroon

2.Stephen Keshi – Nigeria

3. Nourruodine Naybet – Morocco

4. Hani Ramzy – Egypt

5.Anthony Baffour – Ghana

6. Uche Okechukwu – Nigeria

7.Samuel Osei Kuffuor – Ghana

8.Lucas Radebe – South Africa

9. Mustapha El Biyaz – Morocco.

10. Dieby Sekana – Ivory Coast

TOP 10 MIDFIELDERS

1. Austin Okocha – Nigeria

2. Abedi Pele- – Ghana

3.Aboubakar Camara – Guinea

4. Mohammed Timlumi – Morocco

5. Jules Bocande – Senegal

6. Yaya Toure -Ivory Coast

7. Thephilus Doctor Khumalo – South Africa

8. Abega Theophile – Cameroon

9. Mohammad Aboutrika – Egypt

10. Pascal Feduono – Guinea

TOP 10 FORWARDS

1. George Oppong Weah – Liberia

2.Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon

2.Roger Albert Milla – Cameroon

3. Abdulrashidi Abdulyekini – Nigeria

5.Rabah Madjer – Algeria

6.Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria

7.El Hadji Diouf – Senegal

8.Didier Drogba -Ivory Coast

9. Mohammed Salah – Egypt

10. Laurent Pokou – Ivory Coast

TOP TEN COACHES

1. Hassan Shehata – Egypt

2.Hevre Reinard – France

3. Pitso Mosimane – South Africa

4. Valery Neplomanichi – Russia

5. Bruno Metsu – France

6. Radimel Dujkovic – Serbia

7. Jose Farias – Brazil

8. Clemence Westerhof -Netherlands

9. Stephen Keshi – Nigeria

10. Aliou Cisse – Senegal

Other fantastic talents that didn’t make the top ten include

Mutumbila Ndiaye, Kalusha Bwalya, Mikel Obi, Sulley Muntari, Abdul Razak.Peter Yeboh, Mustapha Hadji, Ali Fergani, Sadio Mane, Taribo West, Yousouf Fofana, Abdoullahi Traore, Kolo You’re, François Zahou, Alan Goumane, Antoine Bell, Ponder Malli, Best Ogedengbe, Segun Odegbami, Berni McCarthy, Piers Aubameyang, Freddie Kanoute, Seyi Adebayor amongst others