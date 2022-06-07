2023 Presidency: In Peter Obi is Answer To Nigeria Challenges, says Oparaoji

An illustrious son of Igbo land based in the United States of America who also doubles as the Chairman of Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy, Inc (NACJD) Prof. Eddy Oparaoji has urged Ndi-Igbo and the entire Nigerians to support the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The Ahiazu Mbaise born Professor of Critical Care Therapeutics disclosed this in a press statement issued on behalf of the diaspora group which is jointly signed by him alongside Chijike K. Ndukwu congratulating Peter Obi on his emergence as the presidential candidate of Labour Party ahead of the 2023 general election.

NACJD, which is a Washington, DC. based research and Good Governance advocacy non-profit organization in the United States which lobbies the US Government, the Congress and the policy making community to influence US policies on Nigeria thereby congratulated Mr. Obi and wished him the best in his efforts to pull Nigeria from the brink.

According to the Chairman of the diaspora group “Nigeria has continued to run behind every other nation in the world that got her independence in 1960 in every development index

“Today, Nigeria is better known and described as a Nation in crisis, sitting on gun powder -waiting to implode and explode. From economic downturn, massive poverty, high unemployment, acute insecurity and growing calls for referendums, secession and wanton destruction of lives and property around the country”

Prof. Oparaoji reiterated that no other time since 1960 has provided a greater opportunity for national redemption than the forthcoming 2023 general elections and that the Presidential flagbearer of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi will bring a unique mix and a powerful choice among all presidential contenders.

The Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy (NACJD) called on all Nigerians and especially those in South East to give Mr. Peter Obi’s Presidential aspiration a good look stressing that the former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Obi brought probity, effectiveness, efficiency and unusual political leadership while in office, a combination of qualities the group described as rare in the Nigerian political space.