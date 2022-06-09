DDFC, Covid-19 Team Mourn With Kk-DaPillars Over Father’s Demise

Members of the Diamond Dynamics Fitness Club DDFC, Owerri and COVID-19 Football Team have commiserated with their colleague and Friend, Mr Kelechi Njoku “KK-DaPillars” over the death of his father, Ezinna Bertram Nkemjika “Akaekpuchionw”.

In a condolence massage made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the two sports clubs in Owerri, they encouraged KK-DaPillars not to mourn like someone without hope but to have faith in God that his dear father is resting in the bosom of his maker.

They however urged him and his siblings to always uphold the exemplary and peaceful life style leaved by ” Akaekpuchionwa while on earth, describing him as a worthy father which attracted the title ‘Ezinna’.

Late Akaekpuchionwa’s body will be interred on Friday June 10, 2022 at home town in Onicha -Uboma, Ihitte/Uboma LGA after a funeral service by Holy Trinity Anglican Church Onicha Uboma. By 10am.