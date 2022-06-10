2023: Njaba Assembly Hopeful, Brainbox Mobilizes For Massive Voters Registration, •Says, Youths Must Take Over

By Onyekachi Eze

In a renowned effort towards ensuring the full participation of the people of Njaba Local Government Area, Imo State, in the next general elections, a frontline contender for the State House of Assembly seat, Hon Victor Obinna Orgazi has mobilized for the registration of voter’s cards for his constituents.

Hon Orgazi has made proactive steps in ensuring that his Njaba people are not disenfranchised from participating in the 2023 general elections.

This move was followed up by his sponsorship of transportation fare for all adults from 18 years and above eligible to partake in the nation’s voting process.

While other aspirants were busy seeking for personal supports, Obinna Orgazi, fondly known as Brainbox provided funds for transportation of all Njaba indigenes willing to register for the Permanent Voters Card.

Speaking with Trumpeta Newspaper at the INEC headquarters, Owerri, yesterday, Obinna Orgazi disclosed that his purpose for taking up the responsibility was to ensure Njaba people are not left behind in the upcoming polls.

Apart from his involvement in the 2023 elections where he is contesting for the State House of Assembly, Brainbox opined that he will not be happy until the voice of Njaba is well heard.

To this end, he targets to get more than 1,000 registered voters under his championed scheme of “get your PVC campaign”.

“I am not spending the money transporting Njaba indigenes from the village to Owerri to get registered just for pleasure, but I’m doing so because I believe they have a say, and a voice in the upcoming general elections which should be protected and defended at all cost.

“The youth of Njaba will determine who represents them, it shall no longer be business as usual”, he said.

However, the young aspirant decried the poor turn-out of intending voters despite the effort.

He commended the electoral umpire for their steadfastness in capturing everybody, even though he pleaded that the process is accelerated.

On why there is delay response by the public, Orgazi attributed it to the ravaging insecurity which had bedevilled all the South East States, especially as the agitation for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi kanu is on the front burner.

It would be recalled that in May 26, 2022, PDP primary elections for State Assembly ticket was conducted; Orgazi scored 15, while his rival, Agbasi got 16 votes.

Explaining why he is not satisfied with the outcome of the result which announced Agbasi winner, Hon Obinna Orgazi stated that one of his supporters was disenchanchised due to his poor sight.

He therefore revealed that already, he has petitioned the election panel, hoping the National Working Committee of PDP do the needful since the basis his supporter was disqualified was in contrary to the electoral guideline.

Orgazi expressed optimism that his desires for effective representation to ndi Njaba will not be shortchanged.