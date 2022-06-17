Heartland Queens Ends Moje Winning Streak At NWFL Championship

..Inches Closer To Premier League

Heartland Queens FC of Owerri on Thursday continued their impressive out in after they recorded a 2-1 victory against hard fighting group B rival, Moje Queens FC at the ongoing 2022 NWFL Championship in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

Two first half individual brilliance off the foot of defender, Amarachi Dike in the 5th minute and captain Ugobest Osuji in the 32nd minute condemned the llorin side to their first defeat in the championship.

Moje Queens however got their academic and consolation goal from the penalty spot through Victoria Idehen.

The well fought and fierce NWFL Championship matchday 3 clash lived up to its pre-match billing as a decider for proper table toppers and bragging rights as well as the group’s championship prized promotion ticket.

The 100% performance recorded by the Owerri landladies therefore inches them closer to grabbing the group’s sole promotion ticket to the elite league, NWFL Premiership.



The hard earned victory shoots the Owerri side to an unassailable 9 points, 3 ahead of their challengers, Moje Queens’ who have 6 points with two more matches to Kwara Ladies and Crystal Stars FC to wrap up the championship campaign for Imo girls.

Heartland Queens will square up next against Kwara Ladies in a match already tagged as promotion decider for the Owerri outfit. The Owerri side fought so hard to earn an immediate comeback to the Premiership in the 2021 NWFL Championship in FCT, Abuja but came just short of the mark losing the spots to Naija Ratels FC and Adamawa Queens FC.

A victory in the encounter against the llorin-based side will wrap up successfully Heartland Queens return to the NWFL Premiership after two seasons in the second tier league – NWFL Championship.

The winners in each of the two groups at the end of the seven-day football fiesta will automatically pocket the two available promotion tickets to the elite league.