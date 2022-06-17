Thunder Strike Kills 20 Year Old Girl At Obilubi

By Stevenie Michaels

It was a very sad moment and story for the family of Obodo in Obilubi Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo state on the 14th of June, 2022, when a thunder lightening struck and killed one Miss Chiamaka Obodo, a first year student of Imo State University Owerri, IMSU.

News had it that Late Chiamaka, was pressing and making calls with her phone when the lightening struck.

All efforts to revive her proved abortive as she was already lifeless.

Her deceased body have been deposited at the morgue.

This came at the backdrop of several warning by the Metriologist to people to be wary of heavy rainfall and thunder storm .

When newsmen contacted the family who confirmed the incident alleged that late Chiamaka, was addicted to her phone and revealed that her body would be laid to rest on Friday, 17th June 2022.