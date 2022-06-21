Like -Minds Fitness Club Felicitates With City Cruz Boss, Malachy On His Birthday

Members of Like-Minds Fitness Football Club, Owerri has felicitated with one of their own, the Owner of City Cruz Hotel, Owerri & Malick Football Club (Nation Wide League 1 side), Mr Malachy Atufule “Nkwachukwu kwere Ogwa” on his birthday today June 21, 2022.

In a brief release made available to Trumpeta sports desk, The President of the newly formed Fitness side that trains at Emmanuel Emenike 5-Aside pitch in New Owerri, Mr Chuks Dike described Malachy as a true brother who’s love for his fellow humans knows no bound.

“We joyfully wish to rejoice and celebrate with our brother and good friend, ” Nkwachukwu kwere Ogwa” on his birthday.

“We pray for God’s Love, Care & Wisdom to continuously be with you in all your endeavors and support to humanity, especially to the youths through sports.

Happy birthday “Nkwachukwu kwere Ogwa” and may God continue to bless you and your lovely family, Amen.

The team Trumpeta sports desk gathered will be playing an exhibition match in honour of Mr Malachy to mark his birthday today at East High College, Area U in New-Owerri by 2pm.