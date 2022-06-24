Owerri Zone PDP Senate Aspirant, Maduka Fetes Party Members.

Sir Basil Udochukwu Maduka, the immediate past PDP Senatorial aspirant for Owerri Zone who lost in the Party primaries which took place recently has introduced a new and positive narrative to our polity.

Sir Maduka who was immensely delighted at the mammoth crowd that graced his thank-you event, feted the Zone’s LGA officers, statutory officers in the 105 Wards of the Zone, women and PDP support groups in Owerri, Imo State.

The Oil and Gas magnate used the occasion to reiterate that he is out to give quality serve to the people, stating that the good Lord has blessed him beyond his expectations and pointed out that he is giving back to God through service to the people.

The Akpodim, Ezinihitte Mbaise born astute politician and business mogul who joined PDP in 2007, told the gathering that he had paid his dues, sufficiently “carried bags” and has contributed to the growth of PDP by making outstanding financial contributions from his Ward to national.

The gentle speaking politician, while addressing his guests stated that he would support the 9 PDP House of Assembly candidates in the 2023 general elections with the sum of one million Naira each. He equally blessed the LGA officers in the zone and statutory officers in the 105 Wards with the sum of Nine Million Naira.

The good hearted politician did not forget to extend his largesse to the women and PDP support groups who sang and danced, praising God for the person of Sir Basil Maduka, who after losing his Senatorial bid, still considered it worthwhile to appreciate them.

Sir Maduka who lavished praises on his supporters for their doggedness, steadfastness and belief in him, thanked God Almighty for granting him, members of his Campaign Organization and his teeming supporters accident-free campaign tours.

The Knight of St. Christopher of the Anglican Communion and philanthropist canvassed support for the Party in the 2023 general elections, while encouraging his supporters to keep hope alive.

It could be recalled that Sir Basil Maduka remains the only politician amongst all other aspirants in the State across Party lines who formally congratulated his opponent in less than 12 hours after the primaries.