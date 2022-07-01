EOFC Academy Lauds Kun Khalifat, Campos, Heartland Queens & Imo Angels On Aiteo Cup Qualification

..Urges Imo Govt To Support State Representatives

The President and CEO of Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has extolled the winners of the 2022 Imo FA Cup, Khun Khalifat FC as well the runners -up, Campos FC on their qualification for the national Aiteo Cup competition formerly known as Federation and FA Cup.

The Academy President in the same vein lauded the female football teams that will represent Imo at the Aiteo Female Football competition, Heartland Queens and Imo Angels FC.

While Kun Khalifat defeated Campos FC on penalties to win the Imo FA cup, Heartland Queens beat their arch rivals, Imo Angels in the final of the female version to retain the trophy they won last season.

Sir Obidinma who commended the club proprietors for investing on the future of our youths while charging the youths to make good use of the opportunity to become better and important citizens of our society.

He however urged the state government to support the teams who will be representing Imo state at this year’s Aiteo Football Cup Competition so as to motivate them to go far in the tournament.

The philanthropist who believes in investing on the youth further advised the players to always imbibe good discipline attitude towards their training and general life which according to him was cardinal to his late dads success adding that it will not just help their playing career but their personal life.