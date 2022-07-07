Bashlyks Sports Partners Adana Demorspor On Devt Of Young Nigerian Players

..As Etuemena Urges Heartland On NPFL Survival

Former Chairman of Heartland FC, Owerri and the CEO Bashlyks Sports House Entertainment Centre, Owerri, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Mr Bash” has advanced move to ensure that young and talented Nigerian footballers are well groomed for greater and better future.

According to reports reaching Trumpeta Sports desk, Mr Bash is in talks with officials of Adana Demorspor FC of Turkey for partnership to help Nigerian footballers.

He said he has had a fruitful discussion for a partnership deal with the club officials to help young Nigerian talents actualise the dream of becoming professionals.

Bash who spoke to this paper via telephone said.

“Just has a good chart with the Vice President of Adana Demorspor FC of Turkey, Mr Metin Korkmaz and the club’s Sporting Director, Mr Gokhan Goktuk for a relationship to help Nigerian players.

“Am optimism that this move when properly actualised it would not just help the Nigeria footballers but also help motivate our grassroots football developmental orientation and process.

He further asserted that the partnership would always be a credible and solid platform for our young talents to realise their dreams.

Meanwhile, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Mr Bash” has urged the management, technical and players of Heartland FC to do everything within their powers to ensure that the Naze Millionaires doesn’t go on relegation by the end of the season.

With just 2 games to the end of the 2021/22 NPFL season, Mr Bash expressed optimism that club still has a surviving chance adding that with the right steps the ugly situation can be avoided.

He however urged the state government and relevant authorities to provide all the club needs to ensure they execute the two remaining matches favourably so they can achieve the desired results.

Heartland will on Sunday at the Ahmed Bello Stadium in Kaduna take on Niger Tornadoes I their match day 37 encounter before taking on Kwara United in their last game at the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri.