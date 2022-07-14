NPFL Relegation: Heartland FC Going! Going!! Gone!!!

..Only God’s Miracle Can Save Naze Millionaires -Fans

With just a game to conclude the 2021/22 NPFL season, the winners and losers of the long season marathon league has emerged in Rivers United as fans of clubs doomed with relegation have started counting their loss.

Heartland FC will for the second time in the history of the nation’s elite (Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL) football league be relegated.

The Oriental side who failed to pick any away win especially in the second half of the season will officially be confirmed for relegation after their match day 38 encounter against Kwara United who incidentally are gunning for a continental ticket if they finish 3rd on the NPFL log.

Since after the conclusion of match day 37 encounter against Niger Tornadoes in Kaduna last Sunday were they lost 2-1 in the dying minutes after taking the lead at the 84 minutes through Nnamdi Egbuja only to capitulate within 6 minutes to cheap in 2 goals, it downed on many fans of the five time league champions (then known as Iwuanyanwu National) had been relegated with 44 points on the log and possible 47 points after match day 38 win which falls shot of a 48points deemed as minimum points for survival judging by permutations to probably play out at the end of match day 38 across the centres.

Although there is a very slim chance of survival which wholly and unfortunately lies in the hands of 2 other strugglers on the log including Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia and Dakkada FC of Uyo who both have home games on the final day on Sunday and are expected to pick up victories to increase their tallies from 47 and 46 to 50 and 49 points. Heartland FC and their fans will be be hoping that the away teams do them favour in Okigwe, home ground of Abia Warriors and in Uyo, home ground of Dakkada FC by at least holding their opponents to a draw of beat them to stand a chance of survival if they also beat Kwara United in Owerri on Sunday.

It has been a nail biting second half of the season for all supporters and lovers of the darling Oriental side who are also back to back FA Cup winners as they have struggled with away games and were never favoured by results elsewhere.

The cry out from all quarters on the shoddy preparations and improper running of the club absolutely fell on deaf ears which many fans of the club has adduced as the major reason the team will be relegated except a miracle happens on the last day!