Uprising Imo Born Female Footballer, Chize Goodness Matriculates In FEDPONEK

_..Describes Education As Key For Women Devt_

Imo state born uprising female footballer, Chize Goodness has described education as a key factor for all women in our society.

The former Imo Angels FC hard tackling midfielder who was among thousands of matriculants on Thursday when Federal Polytechnic Nekede -Owerri, Imo State celebrated their fresher students, said every woman deserves to be educated academically to enable them face the challenging situation of our society.

Chize who is studying Laboratory Science/Technology in the institution said it has always been her dream to acquired proper education so as to be able to become a better person and woman as well as to help her family.

She thanked his parents and her siblings who has always been supportive of her football career and desire to get good academics for all their help and encouragement assuring that she will make them proud.

The silver winner at the last National Youth Games at Ilorin, Kwara state (female football) were she played for Team Imo also thanked all her coaches both at the club and state level stating that her dream is to one day become a better female player.

The Otulu in Oru -West LGA born female player who described Desire Oparanozie as her role model also dreams of one day playing for the national female team.