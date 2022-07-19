Osun Guber Election Result Sends CampHope Members, APC Leaders Mute

Even as the next governorship election in Imo State and the 2023 general elections are still more months away, members of the All Progressive Congress, APC in the state are shaky at this moment.

The present trepidation afflicting the party in Imo has to do with the outcome of the Osun State governorship election.

Election for the number one position in the state was held last Saturday and result of winner declared on Sunday where the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, named PDP’s Nurudeeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke as winner.

Adeleke the new governor elect won the incumbent Oyetola who is of the ruling APC.

Trumpeta learnt that since the result of the polls conducted in Osun was announced, cold shivers have taken over members of APC in Imo, especially those of Camp Hope.

Our correspondent who covers activities of the state government and the ruling party noticed that APC members in Imo are discussing the outcome of the election in hushed tones while expressing fear of a possible spill- over effect on Imo whose governorship election may also come up latter next year.

Apart paralyzing activities of the party and government officials, this newspaper overheard top chieftains of the party expressing fear if the Osun disappointment won’t befall the APC in the next Imo governorship election

Despite parading a formidable structure with about 26 house of assembly members leaving

PDP with only 3, 6 House or Reps and only 3 for the PDP, APC still lost the governorship slot.

Of the three Senatorial Districts, APC is controlling two yet the party was beaten to

The indices that inspite of APC’s control of Osun state government house, it lost guber seat has aroused concern in the ruling.

Most of the APC e-goons in the social media, the newspaper noticed have kept mute and yet to comment on the loss. Those who managed to react simply congratulated the PDP and called for caution on the party of their party to survive the Osun treatment.