Imo Government Dissolves LGA Interim Management Committees, As Lobbying Commences

By Okey Alozie

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has finally sent the Interim Management Committee Chairmen and their Councilors packing.

The Governor according to our source announced the dissolution during the Executive Council Meeting held with his appointees on Thursday 21st of July 2022 in Imo Government House, Owerri.

The Governor may soon announce a new set Caretaker Committee or Sole Administrators that will take over the Council.

The sacked IMC Chairmen and their Councilors will handover to Director of Administration and General Service (DAGS) of their various Local Government areas.

The dissolved IMC Chairmen and their Councilors spent more than two years before they were removed from office.

The sack message according to our source came to them as a shock. They sacked chairmen and councilors were directed to submit all the Government property within their care.

The DAGS as we gathered will now take over the official vehicles of the sacked IMC chairmen.

It could be recalled that Trumpeta newspaper reported last week that it was time up for the IMC chairmen and their Councilors.

It is also likely that the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma will also dissolve his cabinet or reshuffle it once again.

The dissolution as we were told is part of the Governor’s strategies to bring in his first eleven and prepare perfectly for 2023 general election.

Before now some concerned citizens advised the governor to reshuffle his cabinet and make a change for good.

The Governor is also expected to drop some of the Commissioners and Special Advisers who have not done well in their offices.

Some of the Governor’s Aide are said to be inaccessible and arrogant and do not operate open door policy.