Awomamma Massacre: Imo PDP Calls For Disbandment of Ebubeagu Vigilantes Outfit

.Kicks Against Extra Judicial Killings

The Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State chapter has continued to react to the gruesome murder of about Fourteen Youths in Awomama in Oru East LGA, Imo State.

In a release signed by the Chairman of the party in Imo State, Chief Charles Ugwu, the PDP has directed the Imo State Government led by Senator Hope Uzodinma to disband Ebubeagu Security Outfit, which was fingered to have committed the heinous murder of the youths.

The party also frowned at the extra Judicial killings in Imo State, adding that while it is against violence and crime in the State, the party however called for due process in fighting crime, which includes arresting, prosecution and finally pronouncing the culprits guilty or not, adding that Imo PDP is against a situation where youths are shot at sight without following the Lawful procedure as established in democratic societies.

“By all standards, the Otulu incident represents an outrageous and barbaric spike in the disturbing trend of extra-judicial killings in a society established on the foundation of role of law” PDP said.

The party stressed that it is disturbed by the conflicting reports trailing the Otulu massacre since it has remained difficult for Imo State Government to give a clear cut definition of what really happened and who did it.

The party maintained that since it has become obvious that Gov Uzodinma and the All Progressive Congress APC are confused on how to manage a State, especially insecurity, “the PDP is willing and ready to work in concert with the State Government to suggest measures that can effectively address the concerns of agitators and militant Groups”.

The party went ahead “We are indeed prepared to contribute to Government’s efforts to find more creative and civilized approach to protection of lives and maintenance of law and order in Imo State”.

