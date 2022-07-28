AT LAST, UCHE OGBUAGU UNVEILS LABOUR PARTY FOR HIS 2023 REPS BID

INSECURITY: IMO LEGISLATURE QUERIES STAKEHOLDERS, POLITICIANS OVER SILENCE ON SPATE OF KILLINGS, ARSON

•EXONERATES GOVT, SECURITY AGENCIES

Apparently concerned with the level of insecurity challenges in Imo State, Members of the 9th Parliament have risen to challenge critical stakeholders on motives behind their continued silence.

Also joined in their criticism are top flight politicians of Imo State extraction, especially of the opposition camps.

This was a burning issue debated on the floor of the House following a motion brought by the Aboh Mbaise representative, Hon. Eddy Obinna.

In the prayers of the motion, Eddy Obinna had exonerated the State Government and different security agencies of having or knowing anything concerning the killings and destruction of houses across Imo State communities.

On the same motion, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma was commended for his relentless pursuit in restoring peace and normalcy to the State.

Even at that, the Lawmakers lampooned politicians for their incriminating silence in the face of the ravaging insecurity.

According to the House members, the responsibility of maintaining Law and Oder ought to be a collective duty of Dick and Harry, rather, said politicians especially the opposition resorted to playing under the gallery with the lives of Imo residents.

Aside condemning such laissez-faire attitude suspected of the politicians, critical stakeholders involving both traditional, religious and community Leaders were lambasted for not speaking out.

They were enjoined to serve as an eye for the government at their respective designations, and not to join the bandwagon of those who derive pleasure at attacking the government at every slightest opportunity.

The motion which was tagged, “Motion to condemn attacks on Imo State Government and the security agencies for tackling acts of violence, including banditry, kidnapping, Killings, stealing, arson, cultism, and other forms of serious offences against the people of Imo State”, called on all to rise up to the occasion of criticising events appropriately, rather than casting aspersion on innocent government and security operatives.

Obinna noted that the State Government led by Uzodinma and the Security Agencies have been proactive in tackling acts of violence and terrorism, so as to protect the lives and property of the people, as well as maintain law and order in the State.

Nevertheless, He observed that some self acclaimed Stakeholders in the State are always mute when Innocent Citizens are Kidnapped, beheaded, maimed , and in some cases, their houses burnt, but always grandstand to condemn the State Government and Security Agencies anytime the Security Operatives rise up to fight these Acts of violence perpetuated by these “Self Styled “Unknown Gunmen”.

After the numerous contributions by the Members, Speaker Kennedy Ibeh lauded Eddy Obinna for the well thought out motion.

Ibeh rhetorically asked, “Must you be Governor before Imo State can have peace? Those who claim to be Messiahs have been raising false alarm, even when His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodinma is working round the clock to ensure Security of Lives and Property in the State”.

The House thereafter resolved as follows; “To condemn in very strong terms the attacks on the State Government and Security Agencies for their efforts in tackling various acts of violence in the State, aimed at restoring peace and order.

“To urge the Governor of Imo State to continue with the good work he is doing in Imo State, in areas of massive road construction, building, employment and rehabilitation of our Health Centers and generally, providing dividends Of Democracy, and not be distracted.

“To urge His Excellency The Governor Of Imo State, to direct Security Agencies to Investigate Acts of threats from some stakeholders to make the State ungovernable”.

UGBOMA RAGES OVER MURDER OF OGUTA MAN

If there is any incident that has attracted the anger of Hon Barr Frank Ugboma, member representing Oguta State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, it is definitely the gruesome murder of one of his constituents, Mr. Kelechi Ogbonna.

Ogbonna was gunned down on Sunday by yet to be identified men around the Oguta axis, of Imo State.

In a swift reaction, the Lawmaker who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader, Ugboma swung into action towards getting justice for the slain youth.

The death of Kelechi Ogbonna happened few days after over fourteen youths returning from a traditional marriage from Awo-Omamma were gunned down in Otulu, a part in Oru West LGA.

In a passionate letter authored by Ugboma, he comiserated with the bereaved family, even as he vowed to unravel the mystery behind the killing.

The letter reads,

“I am saddened by the unfortunate, unwarranted and the seemingly unprovoked incident that happened in our Oguta yesterday, 24th day of July 2022.

“From available reports, this incident is unwarranted and very unfortunate. The death of Mr Kelechi Ogbonna from Umuajioma Village, in Oguta Ameshi yesterday 24/07/2022 is one incident that even words can’t explain.

“I have within my capacity reached out to some community leaders and the various security outfits in Oguta LGA on the need to maintain the enviable peace and stability in our dear Oguta.

“As your representative, please be assured of my commitment to work with all relevant stakeholders to unravel the remote and immediate cause of this very unwarranted and unfortunate incident that has now seen us addressing one of our own, as deceased.

“Be further assured that we shall take all necessary steps to ensure that appropriate sanctions are meted out and Justice secured for our dear brother Mr. Kelechi Ogbonna.

“May I therefore in the circumstance, appeal to us to be calm and maintain peace even in the face of this seemingly unprovoked incident so as to ensure that the situation is tamed”.

AS INEC PUBLISHES LIST OF PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES, SPEAKER, DEPUTY, NWANERI, OKOLIE NAMES APPEAR

The journey for second and third term in office for some serving members of Imo State House of Assembly are getting the required assurances needed, as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has Published names of 2023 flag bearers of respective parties.

In preparation for the next year’s polls, the electoral umpire has shortlisted names of certified candidates.

Already, more than majority of the serving House members were successful from the outcome of the primary elections held across boards.

The shortlisted names according to INEC’s dashboard have the following; Speaker Kennedy Ibeh, his Deputy, Amara Iwuanyanwu, the Majority Leader, Kanayo Onyemaechi, the Chief Whip, Chigozie Nwaneri.

Others are; Honorables Eddy Obinna, Anyadike Nwosu, Paschal Okolie, Philip Ejiogu, Solomon Anukam, Okey Onyekanma.

The list continues; Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Samuel Otuibe, Dominic Ezerioha, Frank Ugboma.

While some of the aforementioned are running for second term, only the Speaker is in the race for third term for Obowo State Constituency.

However, except for others who may later jump into other parties like the Labour in pursuit for their 2023 ambition, others would have to wait till 2027.

90 DAYS AFTER, NO BYE-ELECTION FOR NKWERRE ASSEMBLY SEAT

•AS STAKEHOLDERS LAMENT VACCUM

For over three months, the voice and pulse of Nkwerre constituents have neither been heard nor felt.

This was as a result of the sack of the former Member, Rt. Hon Obinna Okwara, by the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibeh.

The seat of Okwara was declared vacant in April 6, 2022 for defecting to another political party, APC to PDP.

Ibeh, relying to section 109 of 1999 Constitution as amended, said Okwara erred by defecting to another party other than the party that gave him the mandate in 2019.

Through a motion moved by member for Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Hon Blyden Amajirionwu, he prayed that the Seat of Hon . Obinna Okwara be declared vacant owing to his defection to PDP.

Hon. Blyden who copiously quoted section 109 of 1999 Constitution as amended, particularly subsection (1) and (2), said that any member who left the party that sponsored his election and moved to another party, the Speaker shall declare such a seat vacant.

His motion was seconded by Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, member representing Isiala Mbano State Constituency. The Speaker who immediately consulted the Constitution and House Rule, asked that Hon Blyden Amajirionwu substantiate his allegation by presenting evidences.

The Ngor- Okpala member laid pictorials and VCD to the table showing where Hon. Obinna Okwara defected to PDP and raised up PDP party card.

Bound by the constitutional provision, the Speaker who painstakingly read the relevant portions of the constitution, called for voice votes, with almost all the honourable members giving nod to the constitutional provision.

The Speaker therefore declared the seat of Nkwerre State Constituency vacant and called on INEC to conduct bye-election in the area within a specified period of 90 days.

Against this backdrop, constituents of Nkwerre have raised eyebrows on the breach of democracy, describing the continued delay in conducting a fresh Bye-Election as a calculated attempt to deprive them their fundamental rights which other LGAs have been enjoying.

AT LAST, UCHE OGBUAGU UNVEILS LABOUR PARTY FOR HIS 2023 REPS BID

Hon Ambassador Uche Ogbuagu has finally doused all suspicion that surrounded his next political move, following the latest unveiling of the Labour Party as a party to beat for the next elections.

The comedian turned Lawmaker after the supposed consensus primary election that knocked him out of the APC as Mbaike Reps candidate had remained silent over his next political move.

However, the vibrant Legislator yesterday made bold to present his campaign flier with the Labour Party logo attached to it.

For the Ikeduru Member, party won’t deter him from giving his constituents the desired representation.

With the latest development, Hon Uche Ogbuagu is the Labour Party 2023 Flag bearer for Ikeduru/Mbaitoli House of Representatives.