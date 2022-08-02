First Mahi Organizes Quiz Challenge For Central School Agbajah

..Competition In Memory of Sir GE Onuoha – Prince Chidiebere

As part of its social responsibility and in line with its vision of using football to promote education and youth development, First Mahi FC Academy has recorded another milestone.

The Academy which has its base at Agbajah community in Nwangele LGA on Friday July 29, 2022 put smiles across the pupils of Central Primary School Ozuoha -Agbajah, Nwangele LGA especially those in primary 4, 5 and 6 as three (3) outstanding students in each class after a quiz challenge were rewarded.

The trio of Ejiogu Ifesinachi of primary 4 scored 75%, Innocent Chinaza of primary 5 scored 66% and Ekwueme Justine of primary 6 had 90% to earn Five thousand naira and a golden trophy each for their academic brilliance in their respective classes.

Speaking to Trumpeta shortly after the presentation, Vice President of First Mahi FC the parent company of First Mahi Education Trust Fund, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha said he was motivated to initiate the quiz challenge for the school in memory of his late father, Chief Sir GE Onuoha who was once a student of Central School Ozuoha -Agbajah and later became a teacher and head teacher.

“Our dream is to see the young talents in this school develop their talents in academics, football and other skill acquisition that can make them important citizens in the society.

“The education trust fund of the clubs academy, First Mahi is organizing it in memory of my late dad who in his life time encouraged all around him to be educated.

“We believe that with such challenges, the kids can develop healthy academic rivalry instead of whiling away their time and engaging ills of the society.

” We hope to take the quiz soon to other primary schools in the area while in September we are also looking forward to organise a football competition for secondary schools in the LGA.

In her reaction, the school head teacher, Mrs Stella was full of praises for the Directors and management of First Mahi over the love and support they are giving her school urging other well meaning sons and daughters of the community to emulate Prince Chidiebere Onuoha’s gestures.

She congratulated the winners for their hard work and assured that the staff teachers in the school will continue to give their best for these future leaders of our society and asked for more support on Teaching strength.