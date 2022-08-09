Izombe Community Deserted Over Fresh Clash Between Masquerades, Ebubeagu

.Scores Feared Dead, Missing

There has been skeletal movement in Agwa in Oguta LGA since Saturday (6/8/2022) morning following incessant invasion of the Community by both known and unknown gunmen.

According to a Community leader, who pleaded anonymity, life had been normal in Agwa on Friday (5/8/2022) morning till late in the night at about 10am, in an hour operation, during which gunshots from the Police Station axis which rented the air forced everybody indoors.

He said the gun shots were from suspected unknown gunmen who had invaded the Community and attacked the Police Station killing in all four Policemen and one civilian.

Trumpeta learnt that two of the Policemen killed were on guard while the other two (females) were burnt to death following a dynamite which was thrown into the room they were staying. One of the Policemen killed was said to be only two weeks old in the force after passing out from training

The source narrated that the invaders later moved to another side of the Community and killer a man adding that in all about four houses and seven motorcycles were also set ablaze around the Ogbafor Agwa market area.

This Paper learnt that the next day being a Saturday, Hilux vans of security agents who were seen in the Agwa Community after a while moved to a nearby Community called Izombe.

At Izombe that last Saturday houses and vehicles were also set ablaze but it was not certain who the perpetrators were.

However, on Sunday (7/8/2022) at the peak of Izombe Community masquerade festival, unknown gunmen suspected to be Ebubeagu security outfit stormed Izombe and started arresting masquerades which the Community did not take lightly at their square.

Fracas ensued which forced Izombe Community to hurriedly close her masquerade ceremony while the security outfit temporarily withdrew.

Around 7pm the alleged security outfit stormed Izombe again and were seriously resisted by Izombe Community and ironically the masquerade festival turned to “bullet festival”.

A source told Trumpeta that the security outfit had many casualties.

Since yesterday morning (8/8/2022) Izombe Community had become a no go area as a military detachment is now all over the Community as at the time of filing this report.

There is now skeletal movement in both Agwa and Izombe as a result of palpable fear which has engulfed the Communities.