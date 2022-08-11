Umuchoko Egbelu Obube Community Resist Plot To Merge With Ngwoma

In the wake of a move by certain individuals from Umuchoko Egbelu Obube in Owerri North LGA of Imo State to deepen the crisis in the already volatile village which left the community divided, it is reported that few individuals allegedly led by Chief Albert Ahanonu a.k.a ‘Arufuoaku’, penultimate week met with the Traditional Ruler of Ngwoma Obube Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Dr.

Andrew Onukogu asking to be merged with Ngwoma Obube and become members of same community.

According to our source, they on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 visited the Traditional Ruler of Ngwoma Obube Community HRH, Eze Onukogu and submitted documents of the proposed merger through Nze Andrew Ezemanu, the oldest cabinet member of the Ngwoma Eze’s Council amidst a rousing welcome.

However, it was learnt that before the visit, the Umuchoko Development Union, armed with information of the plot, immediately notified the Traditional Ruler of Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community, HRH Eze Jude Nwogu through a letter dated 30th July 2022, and copied to Eze Onukogu, Eze Nnanna Oparaochaekwe of Ulakwo, captioned “purported plan by Chief Albert Ahanonu A.k.a “Arufuoaku” and his group to be part of Ngwoma Community – Our position as Umuchoko Village”.

In the said letter, the Umuchoko Development Union (UDU) distanced itself from the move and came up with a counter position, saying “that this action should not and never been seen as coming from Umuchoko village, rather from some individuals who have declared themselves outlaws in Egbelu Obube Community”

“That as a people of Umuchoko Village, we strongly believe in the sanctity and unity of Egbelu Obube Autonomous Community and would continue to pledge our support and loyalty to His Royal Highness, Eze Jude Chidi Nwaogu, our traditional ruler and Chidiebube I of Egbelu Obube whose reign has brought the desired direction to our people”.

“That we remain law abiding and would not take any step that would be inimical to the peace and progress of our community Egbelu Obube and Imo State in general”.

Reacting to the situation the Traditional Prime Minister of Egbelu Obube, Okenze Dr. George Nkwoji who is from Umuchoko, in a telephone conversation said that majority of the people holding talks with Eze Onukogu are not originally from his village.

However, a source close to Chief Albert Ahanonu aka “Arafuoaku” told Trumpeta that the allegation was not true, and promised to give us the real version of the story, but was yet to reach this Newspaper yet until going to press.