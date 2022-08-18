OFC Presidential Cup Final: Nwaturucha’s Heroic Penalty Saves Earns Team Dbbk Victory Over Team Solomento

..As Team Big Frank Pounds Team Echezor For 3rd Place

It was indeed a carnival and fun fare atmosphere at the Active Sports Center, opposite Concord Hotel in New -Owerri, Imo state during the grand finale of the maiden edition of the Owerri Fitness Club, OFC’s Presidential Cup tournament on Tuesday August 16, 2022.

Declaring the final match open, the Special Guest of honour on the night, who incidentally is a big friend of the club, Chief Chigbo Ikoro “Aka – Onyewetalu” expressed joy and delight for the privilege given to him to take the ceremonial kick -off on a very auspicious occasion organized by one of the finest fitness club east of the Niger.

“Let me which the eventual winner congrats in advance and pray us to play this game with love as brothers we are and may the success of the tournament continue to keep and sustain the unity and love of OFC”,” Chief Ikoro prayed.

In his speech, the club President, Engr Chukwudi Madubuko who also stared for Team Solomento lauded his worthy members for the spirit of sportsmanship and comradeship they have exhibited stating that the success of the maiden President cup is why OFC will continue to set the pace for there to follow.

He however thanked all their well wishers including the special guests and their various families for the support promising that the next edition will be bigger.

Earlier, in the third place match, Team Echezor were battered by Team Big Frank that also had the tournaments top scorer, Anderson Anyiam “World Best” and grandson of the iconic hero of the earliest national team goalkeeper (then known as Red Devils) of Nigeria, Late Dan Anyiam bagging a brace on the night.

In the final proper, Team DBBK got the better of Team Solomento via the lottery and gamble of penalties to win the coveted trophy for the first time with former Commissioner under Gov Rocha’s Okorocha, Hon Chidi Nwaturucha the hero after making three penalty saves in a keenly contested and spectacular final which ended 1-1 after regulation time.

“It runs in the family of “Recter Sapere” products.

“I am also a product of Holy Ghost College, Owerri just as Late Author Nzeribe who kept for my school back in their days.

I played for Greater Tomorrow FC which later metamorphosed into Heartland Comets (Junior team of Heartland FC) before venturing into politics after schools.

“As you witnessed, we were destined and determined to win against all odds being number one on the list after the draws were made and our team worked hard for success and we are happy with the trophy we deservedly won,” Hon Nwaturucha said to our reporter after his penalty heroic outing.

In the individual awards, Club Captain, Engr Madubuko and the LOC Chairman of the tournament, Anderson Anyiam not won the Most valuable player award and the Top Scorers award with 15 goals respectively.

Others, Team Echezor and Team Solomento’s goalkeeper, Peter Ofurum “Amia” won the Best Behaved team “Fair Player Team” award and the Tournament’s Best Keeper award respectively