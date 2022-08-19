Aga Congress Elongates Pininicks Tenure, As Election Holds September 30

The Congress of the Nigeria Football Federation on Thursday finally elongated the tenure of the Amaju Pinnick led administration.

Trumpeta sports desk learnt the congress held in Lagos confirmed to that the tenure of the present administration was extended for just 10 days.

The tenure which is supposed to end on 20th September has now been extended to 30th September when the Electoral congress will hold in a venue to be decided later.

As at time of this report, both the Electoral Committee and Appeal Committee is been Constituted even rumours that the electoral congress may take place in Benin, Edo state