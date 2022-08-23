Etuemena Lauds NNIM For Uniting Members In Manchester

..As Ex-Heartland Boss Calls For Sustenance

Former Heartland Boss, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Nwachinemer” as extolled the virtues of the leadership of Nzuko Ndi Old Imo In Manchester NNIM, for uniting their members and transferring the legacy unto their children.

Chief Etuemena who made this commendation following the successful reunion meeting of the association held on July 31, 2022 at Dorset Road Community Centre, M46 9GJ Atherton, Manchester.

The former Naze Millionaires President who during his time rebranded the club and even attracted DANA Airline as their travelling partner as well as a sporting partnership deal with Bolu State in Turkey and the their Turkish league two side laude the leadership whom he said has stirred NNIM towards the part of greatness as well as transferring its legacies to their children.

He praised the NNIM President, Chief Chris Ukaegbu for his administrative dexterity in maintaining peace and harmony amongst their members.

In his remark during the event which had it’s members including their families and well wishers, the NNIM President, Chief Ukaegbu described the event as one of is kind that will allow their Children to meet and interact as well as build a future relationship which according to him is one of the major aim of the association.