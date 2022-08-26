Aiteo Cup 2022: EOFC Boss, Sir Obidinma Charges Heartland To Go For Glory

..Urges Mgt On Returning Club To NPFL_

As momentum gathers ahead the remaining 3 quarter final matches in this years ‘Aiteo cup’ formerly ‘Challenge Cup’, the President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali has charges Owerri club, Heartland FC to go all out for the trophy.

Sir Obidinma who expressed his dismay with the relegation of one biggest club in the Nation in Nigeria if not Africa said the only thing that can appease mind of the fans and imolites at large is for Heartland to win this years Challenge Cup otherwise known as Aiteo Cup.

This according to the renowned philanthropist who’s dad did not just coach the club when it was then known as Spartans FC “The Trojans” but won laurels with them at the football events of the National Festival Games before it was made under aged event at the games will compensate for the pains of relegation the team suffered in the elite league.

“Let me use the medium to congratulate Heartland FC for making up to the semi final stage of this years Aiteo Cup.

“But they must not relent on that feet, i want them to go all out to win the cup so they can compensate for the relegation they suffered in the league.

“I recall how the likes of my father, Late Elkannah Onyeali on return from America coached the team then known as Spartans to win the Football Gold at the National Sport Festival.

“I want them to imbibe those disciplinary qualities injected by my dad and his colleague which gave them glory into the present Heartland.

“The authorities and the management must ensure that all motivational factored are employed to ensure that boys are in the right frame for their remaining games until glory is achieved.

“They must also ensure that the team is properly motivated to work hard and find their way back to NPFL when the next season commences.

Heartland defeated Katsina United in only Aiteo cup quarter final match played at Ilorin a couple of weeks back as they await result of the remaining quarter final games which hold in selected centres across the Nation this Saturday.

The Naze Millionaires last won the trophy in 2012 after beating Lobi Stars in the final.