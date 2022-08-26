Ex-Heartland Boss, Etuemena Commends ICM Leadership For Uniting Igbo’s In Uk

..Calls For Peace & Harmony_

A Pan -Igbo enthusiast and renowned philanthropist, Chief Chibuzo Goodfaith Etuemena “Nwachimereze” (Mr Bash) has commended the administrative dexterity of the current Leadership of Igbo Community Greater Manchester, ICM.

Chief Etuemena who made this commendation on the heels of a colourful celebration of the 2022 New Yam Festival outing of ICM recently in UK which characterized the unity of purpose by all Igbo’s in Manchester -England, United Kingdom also used the momentum to felicitate with his members for a successful celebration.

In a chart with Trumpeta Sports desk, the former Heartland FC Chairman who is currently the CEO/ President of Bashlykes Sports House & Events Centre firstly extolled the former ICM Chairman, Pastor Daniel Kanu, the Former Chairlady, Mrs Helen Onu and their Exco members for standing strongly during trial times to sustain the great union before handing over to the present leadership who he lauded for Sustaining the mantle of leadership and uniting Igbos in UK.

Etuemena who in his days as Chairman of the Naze Millionaires instilled vigour and global standard of running a football club including prioritizing his players welfare (prompt payment of players salary) also reserved a special commendation for the current ICM Chairman, Hon Engr Anene Chiegboka and the current Chairlady, Lolo Amaka Palmer for their dynamism and broad administrative style noting that they possess the ability to take the Union to greater heights.

This year’s ICM New Yam Festival celebration featured some of the rich heritage of Igbos including cultural women dance, Ohafia War -dance and Masquerade display as the reunion afforded Igbo brothers an ample opportunity to fraternize amongst themselves as well as exchange good business ideas which Etuemena pointed out is key and essential for unity and harmony among members.

“Am delighted with the leadership of our great union and i must firstly thank the former Chairman, Pastor Daniel Kanu for his doggedness to sustain the Union.

“I equally commend the present executive for their efforts to ensure that the legacy is sustained.

“My prayer is for God to continue to grant them the wisdom to pilot affairs of the Union to greater heights while i also urge the members to continue giving them the needed support and maintain unity and harmony for our progress