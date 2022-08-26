Imo Born Award Winning Musician, Mercy Alu Wins Big @ 2022 intercontinental Music Awards

..Wants African Stars To Stay Original

By Orji Sampson

Nigeria musicians have continued to dominate the music industry as Imo state born International music star,

Mercy Ngozi Alu expresses her desire and determination to sustain the Afro-Beat/Gospel.

The awards-winning singer, songwriter, author and researcher including recently emerged winner at the Intercontinental Music Awards, ICM in Los Angeles, California (USA) were Hollywood music executives were part of the judges that singled her out as the Best from Africa with her song “African Queen” this August.

Another song of hers, “Jerusalem Ala Nso” was also nominated as Best of Africa in a different category of same ICMA awards.

The highly reputable judges from the music industry include Selena Estevan, Celine Dion, Gloria Estefan, Mikey Cyrus among many other world acclaimed musicians and captains of the industry that fell in love with her original work of art through music

The judging panel at the awards have worked with other artists such as Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie and many others.

The pan -African music promoter who hails from Afikpo in Ebonyi state but was born in Owerri has equally won Hollywood and African Prestigious Award (HAPA) in 2021, Best Upcoming Female Artist, Africa is more than determined to mix the African cultural heritage while providing entertainment for her audience.

The best independent female artist in Africa November 2021 for the Global Peace Song Awards in the United Nations who is easily compared to Yemi Alade in Nigeria while in Africa she is compared to Lira, the female lead in the South Africa group Mafikizolo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka as well as late Brenda Fassie told Trumpeta that female African artists have to be strong and well developed to sustain their own work, so that the authenticity is not swallowed up while trying to please agents, record labels and others in the industry.

I have the passion to stay African and original with my music, beats and write-ups.

“I have had the calling in the aspect of singing and composing songs since early childhood with an extensive history in the entertainment industry although i travelled out overseas in my early teen years.

“I recall when i was little back in the Village when older people would stop to listen to me sing for them.

“Later on, i led in traditional dance groups including in my primary school and church including the Urban High School concert choir.

“I think connecting with the right label at the right time has also been a challenge and I believe i have done well in keeping my uniqueness while blending.

“My music represents African culture in many ways, so my genre is considered inspirational Afro -pop and gospel.

“Some persons compare my voice with Tracy Chapman, Brenda Fassir, Tina Turner among others”, the multiple award winners stated.

Alu is also a Pan -Africanist and her music reflects Nigerian culture.

She loves writing and doing volunteer for organizations as an ambassador of Global Int’l in alignment with United Nations objectives in Africa.

The Int’l musician who equally serves on the board of directors in charge of research for International Association of Africa Authors and Scholars said she would apart from being an inspiration to young and up coming musicians, would want to also mentor them on staying original with their authentic African style of music.