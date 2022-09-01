Omeogo Visits Eze Ononenyi On Consultation

The APC Candidate for Orlu, Orsu and Oru East, Federal Constituency at the upcoming 2023 general election, Hon. High Chief Canice Moore Chukwugozie Nwachukwu popularly called Omeogo on Sunday, 28 September 2022 visited His Royal Highness, Eze Philip O. Uzodinma, The Ononenyi 1 of Ozuh Omuma, who is also the Chairman, Community Policing and Traditional Institution of Oru East LGA of Imo State on a consultation basis.

On arrival to the Palace, Omeogo and his team at the Federal Constituency and beyond were received by the Famous Traditional Ruler together with Palace cabinet members with the warmest hugs, handshakes and pleasantries.

After the pleasantries, Omeogo went straight to business by telling the Eze in council why he came. He told the First Class Traditional Ruler that he has come to his second home for Royal Blessing and fortification to go ahead on his political ambition.

He explained to his host, who incidentally is the elder brother to the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, that the Uzodinma family is his family. He told him that he calls and refers to the Governor as his elder brother hence coming to the Palace which is located in the family and manned by a member of the Uzodinma family is a total homecoming to him.

The Enyioha of Orlu Zone told the Eze in council that, I cannot come into Oru East to talk to the people and your subjects, when INEC lifts ban on campaigns without first coming here to officially inform you, my elder brother, who is also the chairman and the number one custodian of tradition in Oru East. Your Royal Majesty, Eze Ononenyi, your son is back home, I have come to my second home to tell you what I’m doing, to receive the royal blessings and fortification from you; my elder brother before I proceed, your younger brother is here, your son and a son of this kingdom is here, please bless me, said Omeogo. Having said this, Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi presented high quality and precious gifts suitable for great Kings to Eze Ononenyi.

One after the other, the political big names and worthy sons and daughters of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East, who were either from Omeogo’s visiting team or the hosting team and allies from outside the Federal Constituency made wonderful and heart-melting remarkable remarks about the person and character of the man, Omeogo.

All the speakers without a single exception said one good thing or the other about how and where they met Omeogo. Their words about him range from him being good, sociable, reachable, accessible, philanthropy, truthful, outspoken, reliable, reputable, straightforward, lovable, etc.

They said Ogbaturuenyi Na Orlu is the man for the job and they all joined their voices in affirming that they are solidly behind him and want him to go and represent them as they are absolutely certain that he will go there and bring home the dividends of democracy to the people of Orlu, Orsu and Oru East Federal Constituency and Imo in general. In unison, they urged Eze Ononenyi to go ahead and bless and fortify Omeogo, Ogbaturuenyi Na Orlu and the Enyioha of Orlu zone, that he is the one they want and he is their trusted son in whom they are well pleased.

At this point, Eze Ononenyi pored hearty Royal Blessings on Omeogo, asking him to go on and come back with victory and eventual dividends of democracy to the people, that the whole people of Oru East LGA are solidly behind him.