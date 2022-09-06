NFF Election Won’t Usher In Change – Fan Ndubuoke

Former board member of Nigeria Football Association, Chief Fan Ndubuoke has stated that the rush into the September 30 election for the Federation won’t offer anything better for the nation’s football

Ndubuoke the immediate past Executive Chairman of Imo State Sports Commission explained that, there was no need for the haste as it can only destroy what is leftover if there is any in the country’s football circle.

The former President of Sports Writers Association and Special Adviser to Late Sports Minister Air Comdr. Emeka Omeruah advised that rather than go into the election, football stakeholders should seek ways to fix the numerous potholes crippling football development in the country.

He appealed to the Hon. Minister of Sports Sunday Dare to lead the charge in this regard stating that, “the buck stops on the desk of the Minister irrespective of what anyone thinks, feels, assumes or says.”

Ndubuoke added, “Nothing will change with the manner some stakeholders are clamouring for this election. The election won’t solve the numerous problems bedeviling Nigerian football.

“We have passed this route before and nothing changed. Instead it got worse. Why the rush into an election when we know that it will compound our football woes. If the election goes ahead as scheduled, one of those responsible for our present woes is likely to emerge.

“Until the rotten tooth is pulled out the mouth must chew with caution. Until we fix our domestic league, officiating, women football, secure sponsors for our league and various tiers of our national teams, until we stop owing players bonuses and allowances, until we fix the problem of clubs travelling from Maiduguri to Yenegoa for a league fixture by road yet the same club will return to Maiduguri almost 24 hours after the game or even same day just because they lacked logistic arrangement.

“This affects 99% of the clubs and that is the reason behind cases and stories of accidents, desperation and robbery attacks involving these clubs on league assignments. This is excluding the huge challenge of insecurity which is almost sinking the country.

“Isn’t it wise that stakeholders should come together to discuss all these with a task of finding a lasting solution before jumping into an election? Shouldn’t clubs find a way of flying to league venues if the distance is beyond four hours by road? Shouldn’t we use this period to interface with football administrators in Europe, North and South Africa? How can players get their entitlements before the league kicks off? Shouldn’t players be handed life insurance policies?

“I sincerely think these are the problems destroying our football and not the NFF election. When we fix these challenges then every other thing will fall in place including administration or management.

“You don’t build a house from the roof. You start from the foundation. But sadly the rush for election appears like we want to build our football from the roof. I am not suggesting that there shouldn’t be an election but I am saying that we should do the needful first then, the election will come naturally as a secondary need. Our primary need is to right the wrongs which keep crippling our football.”