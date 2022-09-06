Kanu Heart Foundation Plans Big For 2022 “World Health Day” Celebration

..To Feature, Walk, Free Medical Test, Comedy Among Others

Efforts are in top gear for this year’s World Health Day Celebration as Kanu Heath Foundation (KHF) plans big for the event which holds on September 29, 2022 at Enugu, Enugu State.

Reacting to Trumpeta on the forthcoming global event, former Super Eagles captain and Arsenal legend, Kanu ‘Papilo’ Nwankwo said this his foundation will be organizing this year’s event at Enugu haven held three editions in Lagos and one in Abuja last year.

Emphasizing the importance of the event and the need for people to take care of their heart, Papilo said most Nigerians and many people in the world find it difficult to identify the actual illness they are suffering before treating most malaria adding that the World Walk is aimed at sensitizing people on how to take care of their heart among other activities.”World Health Day” was founded in the year 2000 and is celebrated globally every September 29 to inform and educate people on heart related illness and other associated factors.

“The Walk is to sensitize the people on its help as intervention against cardiovascular diseases.

“CVD as it is known includes heart diseases and stroke which is one of the deadliest causes of death. As reported by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, about 17.9 million person’s died out of CVD representing 31% of global death.

“The prevalence risk of factors of CVD diseases is on the increase in developing nations including Nigeria.

The Atlanta 1996 Olympic Football gold winning captain revealed that this year’s World Health Day Celebration’s theme has been tagged “heart for every heart” and that the objectives is to educate and creat the awareness on the rising trend of CVD’s, it’s risks and preventive measures for reduction across states in Nigeria.

He further said the Walk will start from Mikel Okpara Square in Enugu and also terminate at the square with other activities such as, dancing, free medical test, fun health talk, comedy among other features.