Bloody Day In Imo, As Gang Rampage Owerri West, Kill Prominent Bizman

The much touted calm returning in Imo State is very far from being realized given the “one day, one incident” stance in the State.

On Sunday September 4th, 2022 the people of Ohii Autonomous Community in Owerri West LGA scampered for safety following gunshots during a kidnap operation in the area.

Sources told Trumpeta that a prominent trader who deals on Agro Products at a Plaza close to Egbeada, Owerri North LGA was shot dead by yet to be identified gun men.

The victim, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was said to be driving, presumably to church, with his wife when he suddenly sensed danger and tried to branch off into a church compound in Aboha Ohii Area.

The report said the victim’s wife was fast enough to dive into the booth of their Jeep and was said to be putting calls across when they were double crossed.

The victim tried to reverse and escape but was unfortunate as his vehicle jammed a motorcyclist which wedged the vehicle’s movement.

The supposedly kidnappers then closed in, as the victim tried to escape, he was pursued and shot severally.

The rampaging gang fled the scene but before assistance could come the way of the woman, the man was already “cold”.

The deceased was however driven to an undisclosed hospital in Owerri West by the wife.

When contacted, Police said no such incident was reported, either at the LGA level or state police headquarters.