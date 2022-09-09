Imo FA Urges Platinum FC To Make State Proud At NLO 3 Play-Off

The Imo State Football Association, has urged Platinum FC to make the state proud at the 2022 Nigeria League One, Division 3 play-off.

In a statement in Owerri, on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Association, Godfrey Ndudi, extended their appreciation to the Uvuru-Mbaise based side for winning the state FA league.

While admonishing them for diligence during the just concluded 2021/2022 Imo State Football League, he prayed for wisdom and strength to come out tops at the competition.

By emerging winners of the 2022 Imo FA League Platinum FC, a private-owned side will represent the state at the Enugu Centre of the NLO Divison 3 play-off later this month.